EAST GREENWICH — East Greenwich won four singles matches and two doubles matches in straight sets and beat Westerly, 7-0, in a Division II boys tennis contest Tuesday.
It was the season opener for the Avengers.
The Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2 Division II) forfeited the No. 3 doubles match.
They next host Classical on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
