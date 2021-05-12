WESTERLY — After opening the season with a loss, Westerly High bounced back to beat East Providence, 6-1, in a Division II boys tennis match Wednesday at Rotary Park.
Joel Henry was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs. Dominick Lombard won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2, and Camden Kelly prevailed at No. 3, 6-2, 6-0. Hayes Goodman was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 4.
In doubles, Robbie Wade and Devin Brough combined for a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1. Chris Celico and Liam Collé took the No. 2 match, 7-6, 6-3.
"Dom, Cam and Robbie had solid first wins in their careers all in straight fashion," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said. "This was a great team win after suffering a tough loss on Monday. Hopefully, this will be a real confidence booster for the rest of the season."
Westerly next hosts Scituate on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
