WARWICK — Westerly High won three singles matches to defeat Toll Gate/Pilgrim, 3-2, in a Division II boy tennis match Thursday.
Both teams were shorthanded. Neither team fielded a No. 2 or No. 3 doubles team. Westerly forfeited at No. 1 doubles.
Dominick Lombard won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, for the Bulldogs (1-6, 1-5 Division II). Hayes Goodman was a winner at No. 2, 6-1, 6-1, and Cam Kelly prevailed at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.
"Dom, Hayes and Cam were able to lead the team to its first win with convincing victories in each of their singles matches," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email.
"Although the losses over the course of the season have certainly stung, the boys have been using these setbacks as setups for a comeback. I'm thrilled that these kids have been able to show the maturity to look at the bigger picture and cherish the time spent on the court."
Toll Gate/Pilgrim fell to 1-6, 1-5. Westerly next plays at Ponaganset on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
