NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High lost to Ponaganset, 4-2, in a Division II boys tennis match on Monday.
The Bulldogs' Hayes Goodman won his match at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 7-5. Camden Kelly was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3.
Westerly forfeited first and second doubles, and both teams forfeited third doubles.
The Bulldogs (1-7, 1-6 Division II) next host Portsmouth on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
