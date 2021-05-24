COVENTRY — Westerly High swept the on-court matches and beat Coventry, 5-2, on Monday in a Division III boys tennis match.
Two forfeits, at No. 2 and 3 doubles, accounted for the Bulldogs' two losses.
In singles, Joel Henry posted a 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 1. At No. 2, Dom Lombard prevailed, 6-1, 6-3. At No. 3, Cam Kelly won 6-1, 7-6 (6-4), and at No. 4, Robbie Wade won 6-1, 2-1 (injury default).
In the only doubles match contested, Westerly's new team of Chris Celico and Devin Brough won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
"The new pairing of Celico and Brough at No. 1 doubles set the tone for the rest of the team," Bulldogs coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "They were able to get comfortable early and cruise to a well-earned victory."
Coventry fell to 1-4, 1-4 Division III. Westerly (3-1-1, 3-1-1) next hosts Chariho on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.