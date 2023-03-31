WESTERLY — Westerly High won two singles matches but lost two doubles matches, including one by forfeit, and fell to Prout, 4-3, in the season-opening boys tennis match for both Division II teams Friday.
Dom Lombard won at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, and Cam Kelly prevailed at No. 4, 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, Luke Nelson and Robbie Wade picked up the Bulldogs' lone win at No. 1, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Westerly next plays at East Greenwich on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.