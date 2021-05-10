NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High opened the Division III boys tennis season with a 5-2 loss to Ponaganset on Monday.
Sophomore Hayes Goodman was a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 winner at No. 4 singles.
"Hayes played a very impressive match, the first match of his high school career," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said. "He was able to regain momentum after losing a tough first set."
Chris Celico and Liam Collè won at No. 2 doubles, 7-6, 6-3. Westerly forfeited third doubles.
Westerly next hosts East Providence on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
