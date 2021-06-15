WESTERLY — Westerly High's boys tennis team earned three wins in singles and advanced to the semifinals of the Division III tournament with a 4-1 victory over Chariho High on Tuesday at Rotary Park.
No. 1 Joel Henry prevailed 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. No. 2 Dominick Lombard won 6-3, 6-0. Camden Kelly was a 6-3, 7-5 winner at No. 3.
Chris Celico and Liam Collé were 6-3, 6-1 winners at second doubles for the Bulldogs. Chariho picked up its point via a doubles forfeit.
"Cam was able to clinch a tight playoff match at 3 singles. He was down 5-2 in the second set," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "I was also really impressed that Joel and Dom controlled the play in their second sets."
Westerly, the No. 2 seed, improved to 8-1-1. Chariho, the seventh seed, ended the season 3-8.
Westerly will play Burrillville or Providence Country Day in the semifinals. The date of the match has not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
