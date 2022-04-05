WESTERLY — Westerly High won three singles matches but lost to Cranston West, 4-3, in a Division II boys tennis match Tuesday at Rotary Park.
Dominick Lombard was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at No. 1 singles. Hayes Goodman prevailed at No. 2, 6-3, 6-4, and Robbie Wade earned a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win at No. 4 singles.
The Bulldogs forfeited second and third doubles.
It was the first match of the season for both teams.
Westerly next travels to Cumberland on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
