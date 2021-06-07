PORTSMOUTH — Westerly High handed Portsmouth its first loss of the season, defeating the Patriots, 6-1, in a Division III boys tennis match Monday.
Westerly (7-1-1, 7-1-1 Division III) won all four singles matches in its regular-season finale.
Joel Henry was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 1. Dominick Lombard prevailed 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2. Camden Kelly won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3. Hayes Goodman earned a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4.
Robbie Wade and Devin Brough combined for a 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles. Westerly forfeited third doubles.
"The regular season was nicely capped off with a win over a previously undefeated team," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "Dom [Lombard] was able to get the clinching win for the team and his game is starting to click with the playoffs around the corner."
Portsmouth dropped to 5-1, 5-1.
The Division III tournament starts next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
