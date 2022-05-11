WESTERLY — Westerly High won all six matches in straight sets and shut out Burrillville, 6-0, in a Division II boys tennis match Wednesday.
The win snapped a five-match losing streak for the Bulldogs (2-11, 2-11 Division II).
No. 1 Dominick Lombard and No. 2 Hayes Goodman both won their matches 6-1, 6-2. No. 3 Cam Kelly was a 6-0, 6-0 winner, and Robbie Wade prevailed at No. 4, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Liam Colle and Luke Nelson posted a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 1. The Bulldogs won No. 2 doubles by forfeit, and both teams forfeited at No. 3.
Burrillville fell to 0-12, 0-12.
Westerly next plays at Classical on May 18 at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
