STONINGTON — Stonington High won six matches in straight sets and beat East Hampton, 7-0, in the opening round of the Class M boys tennis tournament on Tuesday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-2, 6-0, No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Jackson Conlon, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo, 6-2, 6-0.
Stonington's No. 1 doubles team of Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord were 6-1, 6-3 winners. No. 2 Sam Lund and Peter Schoenecker prevailed 6-7 (7-2), 6-3, 10-8. Peter Previty and Owen Grant won at No. 3, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 10 East Hampton ended the season 11-5. The No. 7 Bears (13-4) next play at No. 2 Granby on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Granby beat No. 15 Northwest Catholic, 7-0, on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
