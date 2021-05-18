STONINGTON — Stonington High swept the four singles matches and defeated Montville, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match Tuesday.
No. 1 Tucker Callahan prevailed in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1. Callahan is 11-1. No. 2 Matthew Turrisi won 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Jackson Colon was a 6-1, 7-6 winner at No. 3, and No. 4 Chase Williams won in three sets, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-2.
Stonington's top doubles team of Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord prevailed 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).
The Bears (10-2) next travel to Montville on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.