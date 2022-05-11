STONINGTON — Stonington High won all four singles matches and defeated Ledyard, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division match Wednesday.
The Bears (7-3) have won five straight matches.
Tucker Callahan won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1, Matthew Turrisi at No. 2, 6-2, 6-0, Jackson Conlon at No. 3, 6-4, 6-2, and Chase Donnarummo at No. 4, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 3 doubles team Peter Previty and Owen Grant posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Ledyard fell to 8-4.
Stonington next plays at Waterford on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
