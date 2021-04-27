WOODSTOCK, Conn. — Stonington High swept Woodstock Academy, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match Tuesday.
At No. 1 singles, Tucker Callahan prevailed, 6-1, 6-1, and Matthew Turrisi was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 2.
Jackson Conlon won at No. 3 when his opponent retired in the second set. Conlon won the first set, 6-2. Chase Williams won at No. 4, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
In doubles, Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord were 6-4, 6-3 winners at No. 1. Owen Grant and Peter Previty won at No. 2, 6-0, 6-3, and Marshall Thibodeau and Ben Mahoney prevailed at No. 3, 8-6.
Woodstock fell to 1-2. Stonington (3-0) next travels to Killingly on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.