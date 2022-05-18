NEW LONDON — Stonington High swept doubles and beat New London, 6-1, in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match Wednesday.
Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Peter Previty and Owen Grant prevailed, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 2, and Ben Mahoney and Alex Miles were 6-0, 6-3 winners at third doubles.
In singles, Tucker Callahan won at No. 1, 6-0, 6-0, as did No. 2 Chase Donnarummo. Callahan is 11-2, and Donnarummo is 10-2. Peter Schoenecker was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3.
New London is 0-12. The Bears (11-4) next host Old Lyme on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
