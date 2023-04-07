STONINGTON — Stonington High swept doubles play and defeated Fitch, 5-2, in an ECC Division I boys tennis match Friday.
Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan prevailed 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Sam Lund and Joshua Lord were 6-2, 6-0 winners at No. 2. Peter Schoenecker and Brett Caron prevailed at No. 3, 6-1, 6-2.
In singles, No. 3 Matthew Turrisi won 6-2, 6-1 and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory for the Bears.
Stonington freshman Brady O'Neil pushed defending ECC singles champion Will Abrikes to three sets before losing 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Fitch is 2-1, 2-1 Division I. Stonington (3-0, 1-0) next hosts NFA on Monday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
