STONINGTON — Stonington High won two singles matches and a pair in doubles to edge Newington, 4-3, in a nonleague boys tennis match on Friday.
Jackson Conlon won his match at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 7-5. Chase Donnarummo was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 3.
In doubles, Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord won 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4). Peter Previty and Owen Grant were 6-4, 6-4 winners at No. 3.
Newington dropped to 4-4. The Bears (3-3) next play at NFA on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
