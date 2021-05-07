GROTON — Stonington High won all four singles matches, including one in three sets, to edge Fitch, 4-3, in an ECC South Division boys tennis match Friday.
Stonington's Chase Williams prevailed at No. 4 singles, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Tucker Callahan remained unbeaten (8-0) with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles. Matthew Turrisi prevailed at No. 2, 6-1, 6-2. Jackson Conlon was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at third singles.
The Falcons dropped to 5-3, 5-3 ECC South after its second loss to Stonington on consecutive days.
Stonington (7-1, 7-1) next hosts East Lyme on Saturday at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
