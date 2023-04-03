EAST LYME — Stonington High won six matches in straight sets and beat East Lyme, 6-1, in the season-opening ECC Division I boys tennis match for both teams Monday.
Freshman Brady O'Neil prevailed in his first varsity match at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3 Matthew Turrisi was a 6-4, 6-0 winner, and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo won 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Conrad Tobiassen and Tucker Callahan combined for a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1. No. 2 Sam Lund and Joshua Lord were 6-0, 6-1 winners. Peter Schoenecker and Owen Grant won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.
The Bears next host Bacon Academy on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.