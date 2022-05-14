GUILFORD, Conn. — Stonington High won three singles matches but was swept in doubles and lost to Guilford, 4-3, in a nonleague boys tennis match Saturday.
The defeat snapped a six-match winning streak for the Bears (8-4).
Winners for Stonington were Tucker Callahan at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-1, Jackson Conlon at No. 3, 6-0, 7-5, and Chase Donnarummo at No. 4, 6-3, 7-5.
Guilford improved to 8-7.
The Bears next play at Montville on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
