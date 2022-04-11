EAST LYME — Stonington High won the first two singles matches, but East Lyme won everything else and defeated the Bears, 5-2, in an ECC Division I boys tennis match on Monday.
Stonington's Tucker Callahan won his match at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. No. 2 Matthew Turrisi prevailed 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2.
It was the first match of the season for East Lyme. The Bears (1-2, 0-1) next host Fitch on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.