EAST LYME — East Lyme swept doubles and defeated Stonington High, 5-2, in an ECC Division I boys tennis match on Monday.
No. 2 Chase Donnarummo won his singles match, 6-3, 7-6 (5), and No. 4 Owen Grant was a 6-0, 6-0 winner for the Bears. Stonington lost one single matches and one in doubles in three sets.
East Lyme moved to 3-0, 3-0 Division I. Stonington (2-3, 1-2) next plays at NFA on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
