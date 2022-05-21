STONINGTON — Stonington High won three singles matches and beat Old Lyme, 5-2, in a nonleague boys tennis match on Saturday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-1, 6-0, No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo 6-2, 6-1.
Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-2, 6-4 win at first singles. Sam Lund and Peter Schoenecker were 6-1, 6-1 winners at No. 2.
Old Lyme fell to 11-5. The Bears finished the regular season 12-4 and will begin play in the ECC tournament on Monday at East Lyme.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.