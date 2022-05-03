GROTON — Stonington High won two three-set doubles matches and benefited from a Fitch forfeit in singles to edge the Falcons, 4-3, in an ECC Division I boys tennis match Tuesday.
Jackson Conlon was the only on-court singles winner for the Bears, posting a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 3. Fitch forfeited the No. 4 singles match.
In doubles, Sam Lund and Chase Donnarummo prevailed at No. 2, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5, and Peter Previty and Pete Schoenecker won at No. 3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Both duos played together for the first time this season.
The victory was the third straight for Stonington (5-3, 2-2 Division I). Fitch fell to 5-2, 2-2.
The Bears next play at Guilford on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.