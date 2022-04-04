AVON, Conn. — Defending Class M state champion Avon sure looked the part Monday, defeating Stonington High, 7-0, in a nonleague boys tennis match.
The Falcons, who finished 18-0 last season, won every match in straight sets and only lost three games, winning five of the matches 6-0, 6-0.
It was the season opener for both teams.
The Bears next travel to St. Bernard/Wheeler on Wednesday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
