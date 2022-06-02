GRANBY, Conn. — No. 2 Granby swept doubles play and edged Stonington High, 4-3, in the Class S boys tennis quarterfinals on Thursday.
The match was closely contested — all four singles matches went to three sets and two of the doubles contests had tiebreakers in the second set.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-2, 2-6, 6-0, No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, and No. 3 Jackson Conlon, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 7 Stonington finished the season 13-5. Callahan will play in the state singles invitational tournament that starts Monday at 10 a.m. at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.
Granby will next face No. 3 Westrook (16-2) on Friday at noon in the semifinals. Westbrook beat No. 6 Litchfield, 4-2, in the quarterfinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.