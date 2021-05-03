EAST LYME — Tucker Callahan prevailed in his No. 1 singles match, giving Stonington High its only point in a 6-1 loss to East Lyme on Monday in an ECC South Division boys tennis match.
The defeat was the first of the season for the Bears (5-1, 3-1 ECC South).
Callahan's 6-3, 6-7 (9), 6-1 win is the first match the Vikings (6-0, 5-0) have lost this season. They had won their previous six matches by 7-0 scores.
Stonington next plays at Fitch on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
