STONINGTON — Stonington High picked up its 10th win of the season, defeating Woodstock Academy, 7-0, in an out-of-division ECC boys tennis match Tuesday.
The most competitive match of the day was at No. 2 doubles, where Stonington's Brett Caron and Peter Schoenecker were 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 winners.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 6-2, 6-4, No. 3 Jackson Conlon, 6-2, 6-1 and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo, 6-0, 6-1.
Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Peter Previty and Owen Grant won at No. 3, 6-3, 6-0.
Woodstock Academy dropped to 8-6. Stonington (10-4) next plays at New London on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
