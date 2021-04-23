WATERFORD — Stonington High defeated Waterford, 7-0, Friday in an ECC South Division boys tennis match.
In singles play, No. 1 Tucker Callahan posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory, No. 2 Matthew Turrisi prevailed, 6-3, 6-3, and No. 3 Jackson Conlon won, 6-0, 6-2. Waterford forfeited the fourth singles match.
In doubles, Conrad Tobiassen and Chase Williams combined for 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1, Owen Grant and Peter Previty won at No. 2, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, and No. 3 Marshall Thibodeau and Ben Mahoney won, 6-2, 6-1.
Waterford dropped to 1-3, 1-3 ECC South.
The Bears (2-0, 2-0) next play at Woodstock Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
