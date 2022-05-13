WATERFORD — Stonington High win six of seven matches in straight sets and topped Waterford High, 7-0, in an ECC Division I boys tennis match on Friday.
The most competitive match of the day was at No. 2 singles, where Stonington's Matthew Turrisi prevailed, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Other singles winners were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-1, 6-0, No. 3 Jackson Conlon, 6-0, 6-1, and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo, 6-0, 6-1.
Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. Bret Caron and Peter Schoenecker were 6-2, 6-4 winners at No. 2, and Peter Previty and Owen Grant won by a 6-3, 6-1 margin at No. 3.
Waterford fell to 2-9, 0-6 Division I. Stonington (8-3, 4-2) next takes a six-match winning streak to Guilford on Saturday. Play starts at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.