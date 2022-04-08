UNCASVILLE — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and beat St. Bernard/Wheeler, 7-0, Friday in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 6-1, 6-2, and No. 3 Jackson Conlon, 6-1, 6-1. Stonington received a forfeit at No. 4 singles.
Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Chase Connarummo and Peter Schoenecker prevailed at No. 2, 6-1, 6-1. Peter Previty and Owen Grant won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.
St. Bernard is 0-1. Stonington (1-1) next travels to East Lyme on Monday for a 3:45 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.