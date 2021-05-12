STONINGTON — Stonington High received four forfeits and beat NFA, 7-0, in an ECC South Division boys tennis match on Wednesday.
Stonington won the three matches that were contested in straight sets by 6-0, 6-0 margins. Tucker Callahan, Matthew Turrisi and Chase Williams won the matches.
NFA is 0-10, 0-10 ECC South. Stonington (8-2, 8-2) next hosts Waterford on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
