NORWICH — Stonington High lost just two games on its way to a 7-0 win over NFA in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match Saturday.
No. 1 Tucker Callahan prevailed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, No. 3 Jackson Conlon and No. 4 Chase Donnarummo all won 6-0, 6-0.
Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Sam Lund and Peter Schoenecker won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. Peter Previty and Owen Grant received a forfeit at No. 3.
NFA fell to 2-6. The Bears (4-3) next play at Fitch on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
