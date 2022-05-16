MONTVILLE — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and swept Montville, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match on Monday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Matthew Turrisi, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), No. 3 Jackson Colon, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 4 Owen Grant, 6-1, 6-3.
Conrad Tobiassen and Peter Schoenecker combined for a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Brett Caron and Ben Mahoney won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2. Peter Previty and Alex Miles were 6-3, 6-0 winners at third doubles.
Montville dropped to 8-6. Stonington (9-4) next hosts Woodstock Academy on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
