STONINGTON — Stonington High won every match in straight sets en route to a 7-0 win against Montville in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match on Thursday.
The match was played at the Stonington COMO because a new surface is being installed at the high school.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Brady O'Neil, 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Jackson Conlon, 6-2, 6-3, No. 3 Matthew Turrisi, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 Peter Schoenecker, 6-0, 6-0.
Conrad Tobiassen and Chase Donnarummo combined for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Sam Lund and Joshua Lord prevailed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2. Brett Caron and Ben Mahoney won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Stonington (2-0) next hosts Fitch on Friday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
