KILLINGLY — Stonington High only lost four games and defeated Killingly, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys tennis match Wednesday.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Tucker Callahan, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Matthew Turisi, 6-1, 6-0, No. 3 Jackson Conlon, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 4 Chase Williams, 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1. Owen Grant and Peter Previty prevailed at No. 2, 6-0, 6-0. Killingly (0-4) forfeited third doubles.
Stonington (4-0) next hosts Ledyard on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
