GROTON — Wheeler High's Michael Urgo finished first in the 200 individual medley for the Fitch co-op boys swim team in an ECC meet against Waterford on Friday night at UConn-Avery Point.
Urgo finished with a time of 2:08.91. Fitch defeated the Lancers, 88-57.
— Keith Kimberlin
