EAST LYME — Wheeler High's Mike Urgo won two individual events and was a member of a first-place relay team to help the Fitch co-op boys swim team win its second consecutive ECC title Saturday.
The Fitch co-op scored 563 points. East Lyme was second with 378.
Urgo, who was named Swimmer of thee Meet, took first in the 50 freestyle (21.94) and the 100 free (47.50). He was a part of the winning 200 free relay team (1:32.38). Urgo's Swimmer of the Meet honor was his second straight.
The co-op is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Ledyard, Stonington and Wheeler.
