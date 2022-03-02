NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Mike Urgo was named the Swimmer of the Meet at the ECC swimming championships on Saturday at East Lyme.
Urgo, a junior at Wheeler, won the 50 freestyle (21.86) and the 100 freestyle (47.16). He was also on the winning 200 freestyle (1:28.53) and 400 freestyle (3:16.99) relay teams, which broke ECC meet records.
Urgo swims for the Fitch/Ledyard/Stonington/Wheeler co-op team. The team defeated East Lyme, 550-535, for the ECC title.
— Keith Kimberlin
