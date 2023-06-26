WESTERLY — Westerly High's boys swim team did not have a lengthy list of Division II postseason selections after the season ended in February.
And for good reason.
The Bulldogs focused on winning a championship instead and that sacrifice paid off when the team compiled enough points at Rogers Williams University on Feb. 18 at the league meet to take home the title.
Freshman Henry Kenyon, who earned second team Division II in the 50 freestyle (23.56) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.75), was an example of that for the Bulldogs.
"Henry would have done a lot better if I had put him in other events," Westerly coach Thomas Weismuller said. "Instead, we put swimmers in the events we thought would give us the best chance of winning the championship.
"Henry had to fight back some injuries and he also played basketball and he frequently had to leave one to go to the other."
Junior Jack Kenyon also earned second-team recognition in the 500 freestyle (5:32.90).
"Jack did an exceptional job. We had an issue with his stroke and we had to adjust that mid-season. Once we got that back his times really came down," Weismuller said. "He beat a kid that lapped him earlier in the season in the 500."
Westerly did have two relays earn first-team recognition.
Senior Luke Donato, senior Ryder Casady, freshman Colby Champlin and Jack Kenyon were first team in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.46).
Jack Kenyon, Henry Kenyon, Casady and Donato earned the honor in the 400 freestyle relay (3:36.34).
Casady, a goalie on the Division III championship lacrosse team, returned to the sport last season after taking some time off.
"He took him to the end of last season to get back in shape," Weismuller said. "He worked really hard to get his speed back."
Weismuller said Donato put on 15 pounds and "competed exceptionally well."
Weismuller said the championship was the result of other sacrifices, too.
"Dom Lombard was injured going into the season. He had a torn ACL that prevented him from doing the breaststroke. We had to convert him to other events just so we could score points," Weismuller said. "Those are the type of kids that were outstanding."
