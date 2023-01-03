CRANSTON — Westerly High won five individual races and three relays to beat Cranston East, 63-31, in a Division II boys swim meet on Tuesday at Park View Middle.
It was the first meet of the season for both teams.
First-place winners for the Bulldogs were Jack Kenyon, 200 IM (2:25.84), Colby Champlin, 200 freestyle (2:18.52), Henry Kenyon, 100 butterfly (1:07.44), Jake Perkins, 100 breaststroke (1:116.20) and Luke Donato, 100 freestyle (56.24).
Westerly's 200 freestyle relay of Jack Kenyon, Champlin, Henry Kenyon and Donato placed first in 1:42.56. The 200 medley relay of Champlin, Henry Kenyon, Perkins and Sam Lorello finished first in 1:57.72.
Jack Kenyon, Champlin, Lorello and Matthew Horton won the 400 free relay (4:01.23).
Lorello also placed second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 IM. Brady Casady was third in both the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
Jack Kenyon was second in the 500 freestyle as was Jake Perkins in the 200 freestyle.
Third-place finishers were Dom Lombard in the 100 butterfly and Ryder Casady in the 100 backstroke.
— Keith Kimberlin
