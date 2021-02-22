WESTERLY — Westerly High finished the Division II dual meet season with a record of 6-1 this season.
All dual meets this season were virtual contests due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams swam in their own pools and the coaches exchanged times and later agreed on scores.
The Bulldogs will compete in the Division II championships next week. In the past, one meet was held and all the teams in Division II sent swimmers.
This season, due to the pandemic, teams will compete head-to-head in a playoff bracket. Teams, which will be limited to 12 swimmers each, will swim in the same pool. Westerly expects to host quarterfinal and semifinal meets.
Results from five meets were recently submitted.
Westerly 52, Wheeler School 42
Westerly 55, South Kingstown 39
Madigan Hiltz won two races as the Bulldogs earned a pair of wins on Monday.
Hiltz was first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Brayden Champlin was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 freestyle.
Luke Donato contributed a second in the 100 freestyle and a third in the 200 freestyle.
Second-place finishers were Nathaniel Guilmette (500 freestyle), Jack Kenyon (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Dominick Lombard (100 breaststroke). Gregory Hopkins was third in the 100 butterfly.
Champlin, Donato, Hiltz and Hopkins won the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Hopkins, Kenyon, Lombard and Elias Orphanidies finished second in the 200 medley relay. Kenyon, Lombard, Orphanidies and Guilmette placed third.
Westerly 49, Cranston East 45
North Providence 48, Westerly 46
Hiltz won the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle as Westerly split a meet on Feb. 8
Gregory Hopkins finished first in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle.
Brayden Champlin was second in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Luke Donato placed second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 butterfly.
Lombard was third in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Kenyon finished second in the 200 IM.
Champlin, Donato, Hopkins and Hiltz won the 200 free relay. Champlin, Donato, Hiltz and Hopkins won the 400 free relay.
Guilmette, Kenyon, Lombard and Orphanides placed third in the 200 medley relay.
Westerly 60, Classical 28
Hopkins and Kenyon won two races each for the Bulldogs.
Hopkins topped the field in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Kenyon won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.
Hiltz won the 200 IM and was second in the 500 freestyle.
Lombard placed second in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.
Champlin was second in the 50 free as was Donato in the 200 freestyle.
Third-place finishers were Guilmette (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), John Healy (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Orphanides (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly).
Champlin, Donato, Hiltz and Hopkins won the 200 medley relay. Champlin, Donato, Hiltz and Kenyon took first in the 400 free relay.
Champlin, Guilmette, Hopkins and Kenyon won the 200 freestyle relay. Guilmette, Healy, Lombard and Orphanides placed third.
— Keith Kimberlin
