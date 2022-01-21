WARWICK — Luke Donato and Brayden Champlin won two races each and Westerly High edged East Greenwich, 49-45, in a Division II boys swim meet on Friday at McDermott Pool.
Donato was first in the 200 freestyle (2:08.40) and the 100 freestyle (57.09). Champlin finished first in the 200 IM (2:23.25) and the 100 butterfly (1:02).
Greg Hopkins was first in the 50 freestyle (25.46) and second in the 100 backstroke. Times were only available for first-place finishes.
Jake Perkins won the 100 breaststroke (1:26.16).
Ryder Casady finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Dominick Lombard placed second in the 100 breaststroke.
Nate Guilmette was third in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.
Westerly's 200 free relay of Champlin, Donato, Hopkins and Casady finished first (1:41.32).
Champlin, Donato, Hopkins and Elias Orphanides won the 400 free relay in 3:52.14.
The 200 medley relay of Andrew Jacobson, Lombard, Perkins and Orphanides was third.
East Greenwich dropped to 1-2. Westerly (2-2) next hosts Portsmouth on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
