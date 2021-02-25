WESTERLY — Luke Donato won two races and swam on two winning relays as the Westerly High boys swim team defeated Classical, 57-30, in the Division II quarterfinals Thursday at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Donato won the 50 free, 100 free and was on the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. The team did not submit times for any of the races.
Others on the 200 free relay were Madigan Hiltz, Gregory Hopkins and Brayden Champlin.
Hiltz won the 200 freestyle. Champlin won the 100 butterfly and was on the second-place 200 medley relay. Others on the relay were Dominick Lombard, Elias Orphanides and Jack Kenyon.
Hopkins won the 100 backstroke and finished second in the 50 freestyle. Lombard was second in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Nathaniel Guilmette was second in the 500 freestyle, third in the 100 breaststroke and swam a leg on the third-place 200 freestyle relay. Others on the relay were Jack Healy, Orphanides and Kenyon.
Orphanides was also second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 freestyle.
Kenyon contributed a second in the 100 backstroke and a third in the 500 freestyle.
Westerly advances to the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. where it will host Cranston East or South Kingstown.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.