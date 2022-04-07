The Fitch High boys' swimming team has featured a handful of superstar swimmers over the years while occasionally unseating area powerhouse East Lyme in the ECC championship meet.
Emmett Dignan was ECC swimmer of the meet in 2010, and Sam Kokomoor, son of current Fitch coach Katey Kokomoor, in 2016 earned the same honor during Fitch title runs. This season, Kokomoor directed Fitch to another ECC championship, led by another elite swimmer — from of all places Wheeler High.
Junior Mike Urgo joined the Fitch co-op swimming team along with a couple of Stonington and Ledyard performers this season to give the Falcons, already a good team led by Jacob Lin, the ECC title and a sixth-place finish in Class L.
In the ECC meet, Urgo won the 50 (21.86) and 100 freestyle (47.16) races and swam on two victorious relays to earn swimmer of the meet status.
In Class L, Urgo was second in the 100 freestyle and made All-State by teaming with Stonington's Matt Nowak and two Fitch swimmers to win the 200 freestyle relay.
Kokomoor was obviously thrilled to welcome Urgo, Nowak and fellow Stonington senior Sam Youtt, who made All-ECC in the 200 freestyle, aboard after co-op teams were not allowed in 2021 during a COVID-altered season.
"Mike is a leader in and out of the pool," Kokomoor said. "He's very dedicated and takes workouts seriously. At the same time he has a lighthearted side which he occasionally shows despite never disrupting practice."
Although he was the most talented swimmer, Urgo put team goals first. At the Class L meet, Kokomoor decided to forego competing in the 50 freestyle to participate in a three relays that finished first, second and fifth.
"Mike is equally proficient in the 50 and 100, but he chose only the 100 individually," Kokomoor said. "He took one for the team because he had a goal for his teammates to make All-State, too. Two of the three relays made All-State."
Nowak, a senior, joined classmate Youtt as co-captains.
"The team voted for them, which says a lot about two Stonington kids earning respect from mostly Fitch swimmers on the team," Kokomoor said. "Matt is a dedicated swimmer with a great attitude. Sam is a well-rounded kid who played offensive line in football and starred in the school play."
Stonington and Wheeler don't have enough swimmers to field their own teams, but Kokomoor couldn't have asked for more contributions from three co-op additions.
"They were all phenomenal," she said. "It was a pleasure of have them swim for us."
