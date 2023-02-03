EAST LYME — Mike Urgo won two individual events and was a member of two winning relay teams to help the Fitch co-op boys swim team to a 97-70 victory over East Lyme on Friday.
Urgo, who attends Wheeler High, won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:06.73 and the 100 freestyle (49.08). He also swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay (1:50.12) and the 200 free relay (1:38.04).
The Fitch co-op next competes in the Class L Trials on March 11 at 11:15 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
