BRISTOL — Westerly's Ben Leal, a junior at Prout, finished in the top eight in two races at the Division I boys swim championships on Saturday at Rogers Williams University.
Leal was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.72) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:58.35) while swimming for the South County co-op team.
He also swam a leg on the fifth-place 200 medley relay (1:52.12) and the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:42.28).
South County placed eighth in the meet with 145 points. Hendricken won the meet with 475, and Barrington was second with 296. Hendricken has won the state title 32 of the last 34 years.
— Keith Kimberlin
