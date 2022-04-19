WESTERLY — When the 2020-21 boys swimming season ended last winter, Westerly High coach Thomas Weismuller and Brayden Champlin had a conversation.
"We set some goals based on his targets. We came up with a dry-land workout program and he was very consistent over the summer," Weismuller said. "He came back stronger and his stroke was more consistent, and that allowed us to work on other things."
The worked paid off as Champlin, a senior, turned in a strong season, earning first-team All-Division II honors in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.56, which he swam at the state meet.
"His starts and turns were the best this season. Even against Division I swimmers, he didn't get beat on the starts or the turns," Weismuller said. "We made some adjustments this season. He had an outstanding season and he proved to be a good leader."
Champlin won the 100 free (51.93) at the Division II meet. All-Division honors are based on performances throughout the season, not necessarily the Division II meet.
Jack Kenyon, a sophomore, earned second-team Division II honors in the 200 free (1:57.10) and the 500 free (5:28.22), both performances he turned in at the state meet.
"He did pretty much the same as Brayden. We outlined similar goals and he worked toward them," Weismuller said. "He was really exceptional. When he was a freshman, we plugged him in anywhere. This year we were able to refine the middle-distance and distance freestyle."
Westerly's 400 freestyle relay of Champlin, Kenyon, Luke Donato and Greg Hopkins earned second-team All-Division honors after swimming a 3:35.58 at the state meet.
Westerly finished the season with a dual meet record of 3-3 and placed third at the Division II meet and 11th at the state meet.
