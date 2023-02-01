WESTERLY — Luke Donato won two individual events and the Westerly High boys swim team defeated Moses Brown, 62-32, in a Division II meet Wednesday at the Ocean Community YMCA pool.
Donato took first in the 50 freestyle, in 24.21, and the 100 free (54.35) for the Bulldogs.
Other individual winners for Westerly were Henry Kenyon (100 butterfly, 1:06.02), Jake Perkins (100 breaststroke, 1:15.48) and Sam Lorello (200 individual medley, 2:38.73).
Jack Kenyon turned in two second-place finishes, in the 200 free and 500 free. Other runner-up finishers for Westerly were Colby Champlin (50 free), Ryder Casady (100 free), Matthew Horton (100 butterfly) and Sam Lorello (100 backstroke).
Brady Casady placed third in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Jack Kenyon, Champlin, Henry Kenyon and Donato combined to win the 400 free relay (3:44.25) and the 200 free relay (1:38.66). Henry Kenyon, Champlin, Jake Perkins and Ryder Casady teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:55.21).
Moses Brown dropped to 2-1, 2-1 Division II.
The Bulldogs (4-0, 4-0) next swim against Classical at the Cranston YMCA on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
